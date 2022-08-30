Why Parents Are Concerned About The Cambridges' School Choice
Prince William and Kate Middleton are moving their family to Windsor. And, while it will involve some adjustments — including their full-time nanny no longer living with them — a source told US Weekly that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with their three children, are "extremely excited to be moving to Windsor."
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will experience a big life change due to their relocation. While George and Charlotte attended Thomas's Battersea in London, they will now enroll at Lambrook School in Berkshire, with Louis joining them, according to a press release from Buckingham Palace (per Reuters). The new school, which sits on 52 acres, boasts a swimming pool, a nine-hole golf course, an orchard with a variety of animals, and woodlands (via BBC).
"We are delighted that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be joining us this coming September and very much look forward to welcoming the family, as well as all of our new pupils, to our school community," said Headmaster Jonathan Perry in a statement (per MSN).
But, while the headmaster is excited about the royal arrivals, some of the parents at the school are concerned about what the change will mean for their own children.
Parents are worried about possible changes at the school to keep the Cambridge kids safe
Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, are most likely preparing their children for the first day of school. But some parents with kids attending Lambrook School in Berkshire this fall are worried about what the arrival of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis means for the other students, per the Mirror.
"A lot of parents are p***ed off. They're worried the feel and atmosphere of the school will change with all the security," a mother told the outlet. "Many of us worry things like the carol service will now become more formal and won't be the sweet, laid-back affair they usually are."
Other members of the school community are concerned that the 52-acre campus will now be occupied by armed guards and that electric gates will be installed to keep the Cambridge kids safe. However, sources have explained that, when George and Charlotte attended Thomas's Battersea, they had "discreet protection from armed royal officers."
And insiders point out that most people at the school are reportedly happy about the royal family's arrival. William and Kate are also pleased to have found a school with a "similar ethos and values" as their children's former school, per Reuters.