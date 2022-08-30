Why Parents Are Concerned About The Cambridges' School Choice

Prince William and Kate Middleton are moving their family to Windsor. And, while it will involve some adjustments — including their full-time nanny no longer living with them — a source told US Weekly that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with their three children, are "extremely excited to be moving to Windsor."

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will experience a big life change due to their relocation. While George and Charlotte attended Thomas's Battersea in London, they will now enroll at Lambrook School in Berkshire, with Louis joining them, according to a press release from Buckingham Palace (per Reuters). The new school, which sits on 52 acres, boasts a swimming pool, a nine-hole golf course, an orchard with a variety of animals, and woodlands (via BBC).

"We are delighted that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be joining us this coming September and very much look forward to welcoming the family, as well as all of our new pupils, to our school community," said Headmaster Jonathan Perry in a statement (per MSN).

But, while the headmaster is excited about the royal arrivals, some of the parents at the school are concerned about what the change will mean for their own children.