Why General Hospital Fans Think Evil Esme Is Back For Revenge

Since 1995, Maura West has been a prolific soap opera actress starring on such shows as "As the World Turns" and "The Young and the Restless." Since 2013, she has stirred up trouble on "General Hospital" as former gangster Ava Jerome. She murdered Connie Falconeri (Megan Ward), has been arrested, escaped from jail, shot people, ran a gambling den, and covered up another murder among a litany of crimes, making a lot of enemies over the years, per Soap Central. Ava also married Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma), but according to the San Francisco News, the two are on the outs because Nikolas slept with his son's girlfriend, the evil Esme Prince (Avery Pohl).

As Cheat Sheet tells it, the nefarious Esme was planning to leave town but was confronted by Ava at the mansion they live in called Wyndemere. Esme had a letter that she was trying to hide and Ava attempted to grab it from her. The two got into a struggle and Esme accidentally fell off of the parapet — her body was never found. Later, at the Quartermaine BBQ, Ava was strolling around, minding her own business when someone wielding a hay hook stabbed her in the stomach with it (via Soaps She Knows).

The list of people who either would have a reasonable motive to want Ava dead, or who are her arch enemies is long and fans have been weighing in on social media as to who they believe is responsible.