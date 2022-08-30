The Strange Way Meghan And Harry Work Together In Their Home

Although they stepped down from their royal duties in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, haven't stopped pursuing their own endeavors. After relocating to California, the couple launched their own company, Archewell, the nonprofit Archewell Foundation, Archewell Productions, which oversees their Netflix deal worth a reported $100 million, and Archewell Audio, which is in charge of their Spotify deal. Markle's podcast, "Archetypes," launched in August with the former actor discussing ambition with her good friend, Serena Williams.

"It's so real," Meghan told The Cut about her project. "I feel different. I feel clearer. It's like I'm finding — not finding my voice. I've had my voice for a long time, but being able to use it.

Although the podcast is Meghan's first solo venture, she often works closely with her husband on other projects, including creating and producing documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows, and children's programming for Netflix. "Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us," the couple said in a statement (via TV Line), adding that Netflix's "unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action."

And during her interview with The Cut, it was revealed that the duke and duchess have an interesting — and cozy — work setup.