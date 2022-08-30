The Strange Way Meghan And Harry Work Together In Their Home
Although they stepped down from their royal duties in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, haven't stopped pursuing their own endeavors. After relocating to California, the couple launched their own company, Archewell, the nonprofit Archewell Foundation, Archewell Productions, which oversees their Netflix deal worth a reported $100 million, and Archewell Audio, which is in charge of their Spotify deal. Markle's podcast, "Archetypes," launched in August with the former actor discussing ambition with her good friend, Serena Williams.
"It's so real," Meghan told The Cut about her project. "I feel different. I feel clearer. It's like I'm finding — not finding my voice. I've had my voice for a long time, but being able to use it.
Although the podcast is Meghan's first solo venture, she often works closely with her husband on other projects, including creating and producing documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows, and children's programming for Netflix. "Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us," the couple said in a statement (via TV Line), adding that Netflix's "unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action."
And during her interview with The Cut, it was revealed that the duke and duchess have an interesting — and cozy — work setup.
Harry and Meghan work from the same desk at their home
During an interview with The Cut, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, revealed that they work from the same home office at their California home — and even sit side-by-side at one large desk. "'Most people that I know and many of my family, they aren't able to work and live together,'" Harry said, per Newsweek. "'It's actually really weird because it'd seem like a lot of pressure. But it just feels natural and normal.'"
The writer pointed out that Harry's ancestors — Queen Victoria — had a similar setup with her husband, Prince Albert, working from two adjoining desks that remained that way even after Albert's death.
Meghan's profile in The Cut has made worldwide headlines, with the duchess getting brutally honest about her unhappiness living in the United Kingdom. Despite that, Markle alleged that she and Harry did not want to leave the royal family. Instead, they requested to live in another commonwealth country and wanted to continue their work without using taxpayer funding. Both of their requests were allegedly denied.
"Anything to just . . . because just by existing, we were upsetting the dynamic of the hierarchy. So we go, 'OK, fine, let's get out of here. Happy to,'" Meghan said, per Us Weekly. "That, for whatever reason, is not something that we were allowed to do, even though several other members of the family do that exact thing."