Mikhail Gorbachev's Net Worth At The Time Of His Death Might Surprise You

Mikhail Gorbachev, the last president to lead the former Soviet Union, has died at the age of 91, CNN reports. He was the leader of the USSR, which stretched far but centered around Moscow – now the capital of Russia — from 1985 until 1991. Gorbachev was a beloved leader, breaking the mold of Soviet politicians. While many were seen as cold and distant, Gorbachev had a warm and charismatic personality. The former president is best remembered for being an integral player in the ending of the Cold War.

Gorbachev passed away in Russia after a long bout with illness. The hospital where he died released a statement that read, "Mikhail Sergeevich Gorbachev died this evening after a severe and prolonged illness." Details surrounding his condition are unknown at this time.

Vladimir Putin, who was born in the Soviet Union, issued a statement about Gorbachev's passing, expressing his condolences. He added that he would be sending telegrams to his family members the following day (per Reuters).

While Gorbachev was in office during the fall of the Soviet Union, he was a greatly respected political figure around the world. Though he was an influential figure whose opinions carried a significant amount of weight, his net worth at the time of his death may surprise you.