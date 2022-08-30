The List's Exclusive Survey Reveals How Often People Really Wash Their Hair

The hygiene habits of a number of celebrities and celebrities kids came up in the news, kicking off with Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis saying they washed their kids when they saw dirt on them, and Kunis saying she didn't have hot water growing up so daily showers weren't a thing, per Los Angeles Magazine. They weren't alone; Kristen Bell said she too is in a drought area, so her kids get showered when they're stinky.

"We don't have a ton of water, so when I shower I'll grab the girls and push them in there with me so we all use the same shower water. And I don't know, it just happens whenever it happens, I guess," she said, via CNN. And Charlize Theron has said she's fine without not having a shower for a week, per New York Daily News. While every shower or bath may not include washing one's hair, it could be inferred that these celebs would be fine without washing their hair, or their kid's hair, for at least the same amount of time as they go without a full shower or bath. But celebs — are they really like us?

The List conducted a survey of 573 people to find out how often they typically wash their hair, and here's what we found out.