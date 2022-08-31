Jeremiah And Hannah Duggar Share Happy Family News

As part of the two sets of twins in the massive "19 Kids & Counting" family, Jeremiah Duggar is following closely in his lookalike brother Jedidiah's footsteps. The twins, who will turn 24 later this year, both work as real estate agents (via The Sun ) and are handy at flipping houses. Jer and Jed also hold to their parent's religious beliefs when it comes to marriage. Rather than spending their teen years dating, the twins entered into supervised courtships with women from similar backgrounds to determine whether they were truly matches made in heaven. Jed wed in April 2021, while Jeremiah married Hannah Wissman in a beautiful ceremony just under a year later.

The Duggars also prioritize establishing a happy home based on faith and family, preferably as soon as possible. Following that example, Jedidiah and his wife welcomed a baby boy in May. Now, it's Jeremiah's turn. He posted an announcement on Instagram on August 30. "I'm so grateful for the many blessings in life right now," he wrote. "The top being my incredible wife who brings so much joy to each day, and our precious little baby on the way!"

Hannah echoed those sentiments in her own Insta post. "You are my absolute favorite part of every single day," she wrote in part. "God has blessed me beyond what I ever dreamed possible and I can't wait to see you as a dad!!"

The couple also shared photos of themselves sporting baseball caps reading "Mom" and "Dad."