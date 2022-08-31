Jeremiah And Hannah Duggar Share Happy Family News
As part of the two sets of twins in the massive "19 Kids & Counting" family, Jeremiah Duggar is following closely in his lookalike brother Jedidiah's footsteps. The twins, who will turn 24 later this year, both work as real estate agents (via The Sun ) and are handy at flipping houses. Jer and Jed also hold to their parent's religious beliefs when it comes to marriage. Rather than spending their teen years dating, the twins entered into supervised courtships with women from similar backgrounds to determine whether they were truly matches made in heaven. Jed wed in April 2021, while Jeremiah married Hannah Wissman in a beautiful ceremony just under a year later.
The Duggars also prioritize establishing a happy home based on faith and family, preferably as soon as possible. Following that example, Jedidiah and his wife welcomed a baby boy in May. Now, it's Jeremiah's turn. He posted an announcement on Instagram on August 30. "I'm so grateful for the many blessings in life right now," he wrote. "The top being my incredible wife who brings so much joy to each day, and our precious little baby on the way!"
Hannah echoed those sentiments in her own Insta post. "You are my absolute favorite part of every single day," she wrote in part. "God has blessed me beyond what I ever dreamed possible and I can't wait to see you as a dad!!"
The couple also shared photos of themselves sporting baseball caps reading "Mom" and "Dad."
Jeremiah and Hannah were flooded with good wishes
Since announcing their happy family news, Jeremiah and Hannah Duggar haven't yet provided details on their baby's due date. However, judging by the photos and the fact that they were married just five months ago, one might assume that it's early in the pregnancy. That would mean the newest Duggar would be due sometime in winter 2023.
This will make the 26th grandchild for Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, meaning the "GrandDuggar" count has well surpassed the original number of children. This year alone, Jill Duggar Dillard gave birth to her third son, Frederick Michael Dillard. Her older brother John-David and his wife, Abbie, are expecting their second child, a boy, any day now.
Thousands of friends, family members, and Duggar fans hurried to share their joy on Instagram. Jill wrote, "Yay! Congrats bro! Couldn't be more excited for y'all!" The Duggars also got love from several members of the Bates clan, another large reality-show family who made their fame based on their size. Josie Bates Balka wrote, "SO EXCITED FOR YOU cannot wait," along with many heart and heart-eyes emojis. Katie Bates Clark, who recently made her own baby announcement, wrote "Congratulations." Hannah is also part of a large Christian musical family. The Wissmanns have 13 children in all, and Hannah's new baby will be her parents' 17th grandchild.