Mckenna Grace Explains How The Bad Seed Returns Was Almost A Very Different Movie - Exclusive

When production for "The Handmaid's Tale" ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, actress Mckenna Grace headed home to the United States with no idea what was in store for her next. But once she sat down with her father Ross Burge in their LA apartment, inspiration immediately hit. "We were like, 'We should write a script,'" the Emmy-nominated actress explained during an exclusive interview with The List.

As soon as these two heard that there was interest in a sequel to "The Bad Seed," they knew it would be the perfect project. Writing the rest of Emma's story only seemed to make sense, considering Grace had become so close with the character back in 2018. "It even felt different just because I'm older now," she told us. "I can have more of an understanding [of] the character."

But before "The Bad Seed Returns" became the film it is today, it started out as a much different script than we see on screen. "We did have to change a good bit so that the network would let us air it," the actress revealed.