Elisabeth Röhm Reveals Whether She'd Be Open To Return To Law & Order - Exclusive

There's no denying that Elisabeth Röhm has experienced a successful career as an actor — and, in recent years, as a director on projects such as the 2021 Lifetime movie "Girl in the Basement" and the upcoming "Girl in Room 13." For her third outing as a director, Röhm tells the harrowing saga of a determined mother (Anne Heche, who tragically died soon after Röhm was interviewed) on a mission to rescue her daughter after she'd been abducted by human traffickers.

Of course, most television viewers know Röhm from her extensive roster of acting roles, including that of CIA agent Lauren Gilmore in TV's "Heroes" and the role that's become her most familiar, A.D.A. Serena Southerlyn in "Law & Order."

In an exclusive interview with The List, Röhm revealed whether she'd be open to stepping back into Serena's shoes by making a return to "Law & Order."