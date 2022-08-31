The Reason Dolly Parton's New Song Has Fans Divided
Dolly Parton is the epitome of the humble country girl who made it big. Raised in a two-room log cabin (a replica of which is displayed at Dollywood), Parton took her musical talents to the Grand Ole Opry at an early age, and from there she skyrocketed to a career of multiple hits and a staggering number of awards and honors (via Biography). At an age when most people are either enjoying retirement or contemplating it, Parton continues to wow fans with her music and other projects, such as her new Doggy Parton collection of dog accessories (what pup wouldn't want to wear a t-shirt reading "In a world full of Jolenes, be a Dolly?"). The star even has a Duncan Hines cake mix collection designed after her — how many other music icons can say that?
Shortly after Parton launched her pet line, she announced her latest music project on her Instagram account: "It's the most wonderful time of the year!" she wrote. "A Holly Dolly Christmas Ultimate Deluxe is coming October 14th." Per her website, the album is an expanded version of her hit 2020 release. A blend of original songs ("Christmas on the Square") and classic holiday favorites ("Mary Did You Know"), "Holly Dolly" features duets with fellow superstars Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus, Michael Bublé, and more. The Ultimate Deluxe version adds eight bonus tracks, including her duet of "Baby, It's Cold Outside" with Rod Stewart, and some recordings previously unreleased on CD and vinyl.
Parton added one more surprise on Instagram as well — but surprisingly, it didn't come as good news for some of her fans.
Some fans question Dolly's timing
To help whet her fans' appetite for her expanded Christmas album, Dolly Parton gave them a taste of what was to come. "To celebrate, I'm sharing my previously unreleased track 'A Smoky Mountain Christmas' today!" she announced on Instagram.
The song is a special treat for true Parton fans: It was originally written for the 1986 TV movie of the same name, starring Dolly, Lee Majors, Bo Hopkins, and Dan Hedaya (via IMDb). It's an upbeat number singing the praises of a simple Appalachian holiday "with nothing much that money buys, but everything worthwhile in life. ...I keep dreamin' of my cabin in my Smoky Mountain home, rememberin' my life there as a child/Just as free as the butterflies, the hummingbirds and streams/As different as the snowflakes on the windows of my life."
Many of Dolly's faithful followers were thrilled to hear the news, leaving comments such as "Queen of Christmas!" and, "It's simply not Christmas without Dolly Parton." But there were also a few Grinches who objected to her promoting winter holiday music on August 31, when most folks are still thinking barbecues and lemonade, not tree-trimming and cocoa. "MISS QUEEN IT AIN'T EVEN PUMPKIN SPICE SEASON YET," one all-caps objector said. Another laughed, "Woooo Dolly slow down — it's still flip-flop summer." Cried a fan: "Too early Dolly, too early! lmao it's still August. Let us enjoy the last month of Summer before advertising Christmas stuff."