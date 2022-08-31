The Reason Dolly Parton's New Song Has Fans Divided

Dolly Parton is the epitome of the humble country girl who made it big. Raised in a two-room log cabin (a replica of which is displayed at Dollywood), Parton took her musical talents to the Grand Ole Opry at an early age, and from there she skyrocketed to a career of multiple hits and a staggering number of awards and honors (via Biography). At an age when most people are either enjoying retirement or contemplating it, Parton continues to wow fans with her music and other projects, such as her new Doggy Parton collection of dog accessories (what pup wouldn't want to wear a t-shirt reading "In a world full of Jolenes, be a Dolly?"). The star even has a Duncan Hines cake mix collection designed after her — how many other music icons can say that?

Shortly after Parton launched her pet line, she announced her latest music project on her Instagram account: "It's the most wonderful time of the year!" she wrote. "A Holly Dolly Christmas Ultimate Deluxe is coming October 14th." Per her website, the album is an expanded version of her hit 2020 release. A blend of original songs ("Christmas on the Square") and classic holiday favorites ("Mary Did You Know"), "Holly Dolly" features duets with fellow superstars Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus, Michael Bublé, and more. The Ultimate Deluxe version adds eight bonus tracks, including her duet of "Baby, It's Cold Outside" with Rod Stewart, and some recordings previously unreleased on CD and vinyl.

Parton added one more surprise on Instagram as well — but surprisingly, it didn't come as good news for some of her fans.