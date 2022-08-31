Dolly Parton's First Collection Of Dog Accessories Is Here, And Its Name Is Absolutely Iconic
Is there anything Dolly Parton can't do? The queen of country has written some of the music industry's most enduring songs, including "9 to 5" and "Jolene." She's a 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee (after some initial hesitation). She started the Imagination Library, which gives free books — over 186 million so far — to children all around the world. She helped fund Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine (per NPR). Time named her one of the 100 most influential people of 2021, praising both her music career and her high morals.
In February 2022, Parton's theme park, Dollywood, made the life-changing announcement that it would start paying post-secondary tuition costs for all of its employees. Parton even co-wrote a novel with author James Patterson, titled "Run, Rose, Run," which debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times best-seller list in March 2022.
And now the Tennessee treasure has turned her attention to outfitting canines — in the cutest way possible.
Dolly Parton named her adorable new collection Doggy Parton
Dolly Parton's pet project for pampered pooches has just launched: Doggy Parton.
"'Puppy Love' was my very first record and six decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever. This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys, and more with a little 'Dolly' flair," Parton shared on her website. "Part of the proceeds will support Willa B. Farms, a rescue where animals in need find never-ending love. Don't we all need that?"
Available at Amazon, the playful collection features items such as a pink cowgirl hat with a tiara, a pink sparkling butterfly neck piece with faux pearls, and a red gingham harness and leash with a big bow. A blonde bombshell wig includes a pink butterfly bow, while a bandana combines denim and gingham. A sassy tee advises "In a world full of Jolenes, be a Dolly." One adorable set includes a pink dress, guitar, and blonde wig. Toys are shaped like a high heel, a guitar, a winking butterfly, and more.
As Parton said, sales help to fund Willa B. Farms, which rescues animals that have been abused or abandoned and gives them a safe home where they can get the love and care they deserve. "Puppy Love," indeed.