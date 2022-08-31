Dolly Parton's First Collection Of Dog Accessories Is Here, And Its Name Is Absolutely Iconic

Dolly Parton's pet project for pampered pooches has just launched: Doggy Parton.

"'Puppy Love' was my very first record and six decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever. This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys, and more with a little 'Dolly' flair," Parton shared on her website. "Part of the proceeds will support Willa B. Farms, a rescue where animals in need find never-ending love. Don't we all need that?"

Available at Amazon, the playful collection features items such as a pink cowgirl hat with a tiara, a pink sparkling butterfly neck piece with faux pearls, and a red gingham harness and leash with a big bow. A blonde bombshell wig includes a pink butterfly bow, while a bandana combines denim and gingham. A sassy tee advises "In a world full of Jolenes, be a Dolly." One adorable set includes a pink dress, guitar, and blonde wig. Toys are shaped like a high heel, a guitar, a winking butterfly, and more.

As Parton said, sales help to fund Willa B. Farms, which rescues animals that have been abused or abandoned and gives them a safe home where they can get the love and care they deserve. "Puppy Love," indeed.