The Startling Number Of Americans Who Want Donald Trump Prosecuted Revealed

Although he hasn't called 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue his home address for nearly two years, Donald Trump likes to remind the public that he once lived in the White House — and reportedly hopes to do so again. A frequent guest speaker at political rallies and a devoted message-writer on Truth Social, Trump relishes listing his past accomplishments. Now that he's out of office, he says, America has fallen apart and needs to be made great again. His oldest son echoes those sentiments; most recently, Donald Trump Jr. tweeted a link for a presidential quiz, saying, "See how well you know your favorite president."

But Trump may actually be falling out of favor in the wake of recent events. The FBI searched the former president's Mar-a-Lago resort residence on August 8 after learning that Trump might not have turned over all of his classified documents to the National Archives (via CNN). In doing so, they found many more documents, some marked at the highest level of security. The Department of Justice is investigating whether Trump violated the Espionage Act, which would be a federal crime (via Vox). The agency is also looking into the part his lawyers may have played in withholding the documents.

All this has led a surprisingly large number of Americans to reach an even more surprising conclusion about the former president.