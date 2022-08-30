Why Twitter Users Are Slamming Donald Trump Jr.'s Presidential Quiz

Although Donald Trump Jr. didn't have the best relationship with his father early on (via People), he has grown to become one of the former president's biggest supporters. The feeling is mutual: Donald Trump appointed his oldest son executive vice president of the Trump Organization (per the Trump website), tasked with creating new properties for the family empire.

Don Jr. often defends his father on Twitter and elsewhere, even though the reaction isn't always what he might hope. At a recent rally event for Matt Gaetz, the former first son made a joke about the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago and the rumor that the agency was looking for sensitive material about nuclear weapons. "For the record, I have to say that if Donald Trump still had the nuclear codes, it'd probably be good," he quipped (via The Recount). The Twitterverse was unimpressed, with many calling out the eldest of the Trump children for making light of what could prove to be a federal crime on his father's part.

This hasn't deterred Don Jr. from continuing to promote his father on a daily basis. His latest effort came in the form of what appeared to be a fun trivia quiz. "How well do you know President Trump?" Don Jr. tweeted. "Take the fast quiz and see how well you know your favorite President here now." But anyone who did accept the challenge soon found out that there was an agenda behind it.