Amy Duggar King Sounds Off On Anna Duggar Choosing To Stand With Josh

Anna Duggar's first post since Josh's sentencing proved she's sticking by him no matter what. The "19 Kids and Counting" alum took to her Instagram Stories to celebrate their wedding anniversary (via Reddit), with many commentators speculating that she was planning to visit her husband to mark the occasion properly.

An insider previously told Us Weekly that Anna has been focusing on raising the couple's seven children while her husband is away. "They're her No. 1 priority and that will never change. She's with them all the time," the source claimed. Josh Duggar was sentenced to just over 12 years in prison on child pornography charges, with his wife present throughout the court case.

The devout couple reportedly relies on their faith to get through this difficult time in their marriage. Meanwhile, the most outspoken Duggar has made her opinion of Josh clear on several different occasions, with Amy Duggar King even begging Anna to do the unthinkable and divorce him rather than insisting on adhering to her strict Christian beliefs. Now, Amy is doubling down on her position, decrying the disgraced reality star as a narcissist.



