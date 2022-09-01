Amy Duggar King Sounds Off On Anna Duggar Choosing To Stand With Josh
Anna Duggar's first post since Josh's sentencing proved she's sticking by him no matter what. The "19 Kids and Counting" alum took to her Instagram Stories to celebrate their wedding anniversary (via Reddit), with many commentators speculating that she was planning to visit her husband to mark the occasion properly.
An insider previously told Us Weekly that Anna has been focusing on raising the couple's seven children while her husband is away. "They're her No. 1 priority and that will never change. She's with them all the time," the source claimed. Josh Duggar was sentenced to just over 12 years in prison on child pornography charges, with his wife present throughout the court case.
The devout couple reportedly relies on their faith to get through this difficult time in their marriage. Meanwhile, the most outspoken Duggar has made her opinion of Josh clear on several different occasions, with Amy Duggar King even begging Anna to do the unthinkable and divorce him rather than insisting on adhering to her strict Christian beliefs. Now, Amy is doubling down on her position, decrying the disgraced reality star as a narcissist.
Amy Duggar King made her feelings on their troubled relationship known
Amy Duggar King is making it abundantly clear she does not approve of cousin Anna Duggar staying with her husband. Amy took to Twitter to share a quote about narcissists, writing alongside it, "WAKE UP @annaduggar & ANYONE ELSE WHO IS IN A RELATIONSHIP WITH SOMEONE LIKE THIS." The excerpt describes people who openly cheat without guilt, and then return to their partners as though nothing has happened.
"They can take you out on a date all while they have a significant other. They can be married and have kids, all while having multiple online dating profiles. They can follow and comment on dozens of pornographic social media accounts all while simultaneously declaring their primary partner the 'love of their life' in public," it details. "Their lack of empathy is stunning; their disrespect has no boundaries."
Aside from being imprisoned for receipt and possession of child pornography, Josh Duggar was also exposed for having an active account on the Ashley Madison website, which is predominantly used by people looking to have affairs. As People reported at the time, the former reality star was revealed to be a paid subscriber and eventually copped to cheating on Anna. Although the couple ultimately remained together, clearly Amy doesn't think it was the right move.