Kim Guilfoyle's Comments On Student Loan Forgiveness Have Twitter Seeing Red
Kim Guilfoyle is deep inside the Trump family, having accepted a proposal from the former president's firstborn son in January (via Page Six). So, it won't come as a surprise that the former Fox News commentator, who left the network in 2018, is not a fan of President Joe Biden's policies, including the recently-announced student loan forgiveness plan, which will let college graduates off the hook to the turn of $20,000 (via CNBC).
The plan has been both praised and questioned, with House Representative Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass) saying the move is "going to change and save lives" (via Forbes). But on the other side of the aisle, Republicans say Biden's loan forgiveness is not fair and won't help the state of inflation in the country (via The Hill).
Guilfoyle spoke out against the idea in the wide-ranging interview on Newsmax this week. Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée bashed Biden in general and then said about student loan forgiveness, "I mean paying off loans for people that don't wanna, they wanna have some bizarre basket-weaving, you know, degree? And they want all of us, people watching across this country, hardworking men and women, to subsidize their laziness and their inability to even try to contribute to society" (via HuffPost).
That's when Twitter lashed out at the conservative.
Not everyone talked policy in condemning Kim Guilfoyle's comments
Twitter was swift to condemn Kim Guilfoyle's provocative comments about student loan forgiveness, with many of them going below the belt.
"She has no respect for people who are trying to better themselves through education!" one person blasted the former wife of Gavin Newsom, the current Governor of California (via The U.S. Sun).
Meanwhile, someone else who wasn't feeling the GOP mouthpiece's take on the student loan forgiveness policy pressed the former newswoman to answer how much money has been spent in the aftermath of the insurrection on the Capitol.
Sadly, many other people took to attacking Guilfoyle's appearance after hearing her comments on the divisive topic instead of talking about substantive policy disagreements.
It's worth noting that Donald Trump Jr. also bashed Joe Biden's plan, calling it "a scam" on Twitter. Of course, as Newsweek reports, the former first son's take was widely ridiculed given the Trump family's now-defunct Trump University.