Kim Guilfoyle's Comments On Student Loan Forgiveness Have Twitter Seeing Red

Kim Guilfoyle is deep inside the Trump family, having accepted a proposal from the former president's firstborn son in January (via Page Six). So, it won't come as a surprise that the former Fox News commentator, who left the network in 2018, is not a fan of President Joe Biden's policies, including the recently-announced student loan forgiveness plan, which will let college graduates off the hook to the turn of $20,000 (via CNBC).

The plan has been both praised and questioned, with House Representative Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass) saying the move is "going to change and save lives" (via Forbes). But on the other side of the aisle, Republicans say Biden's loan forgiveness is not fair and won't help the state of inflation in the country (via The Hill).

Guilfoyle spoke out against the idea in the wide-ranging interview on Newsmax this week. Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée bashed Biden in general and then said about student loan forgiveness, "I mean paying off loans for people that don't wanna, they wanna have some bizarre basket-weaving, you know, degree? And they want all of us, people watching across this country, hardworking men and women, to subsidize their laziness and their inability to even try to contribute to society" (via HuffPost).

That's when Twitter lashed out at the conservative.