Kat Graham Shares The Important Lesson She Learned From Netflix's Love In The Villa - Exclusive

Kat Graham is incredibly busy, and she somehow manages to balance an illustrious acting career alongside her work as a musician. The multi-hyphenate is known for her work on "The Vampire Diaries" and for starring in movies like "Honey 2" and "Operation Christmas Drop," among many other projects. With Netflix's "Love in the Villa," Graham takes the lead once again, this time playing a school teacher embarking on her dream vacation to Verona in Italy after she's dumped by her long-term boyfriend.

"Love in the Villa" is a delightful romantic romp that pairs Graham with "The Umbrella Academy" star Tom Hopper. When Graham's character arrives in Verona, she finds that her villa has been double-booked with a dashing — and very obnoxious — British man. Realizing that they need to make the best of an awkward situation, the unlikely pair decide to share the villa, which results in a plethora of hilarious moments. Romantic comedy fans will love Graham and Hopper together, as well as the idyllic Italian setting, which can't help but inspire romance.

The List caught up with Kat Graham to find out the important lesson she learned while filming "Love in the Villa," which is on Netflix now.