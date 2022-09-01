You Can Now Get Married In Vegas Surrounded By Princess Diana Memorabilia

When you think of Las Vegas, you probably think of the bright lights of the strip, gambling, and high-end entertainment. It's also a destination for quick weddings; celebrities have come to Vegas to get married for years: from Elvis Presley and Priscilla Bilyeau in 1967 to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in 2022. Las Vegas became known as a place for quick weddings — and quick divorces for that matter.

A 1931 law helped make divorces easier, and a 24-hour marriage licensing office was installed in the train station, via Cactus Collective Weddings. The current marriage license office in Clark County is open every day from 8am to midnight, there is no waiting period required between getting the license and getting married, and a number of Vegas chapels are available without any reservation, per Visit Las Vegas. And there's all kinds of unique weddings you can plan in Vegas.

The Little White Wedding Chapel, where Lopez and Affleck got married, has a 24-hour drive-through window wedding option so you don't even have to get out of your car to get hitched. There are, of course, lots of Elvis themed wedding options, via Vegas Food & Fun. And there will soon be the option to get married amidst Princess Diana memorabilia.