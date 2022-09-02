Sarah Palin's Future In Politics Isn't Looking So Bright

Sarah Palin's surprising decision to run for Congress had many pundits scratching their heads. As NPR notes, when she was chosen as then-Republican presidential candidate John McCain's pick for VP back in 2008, Palin was instantly thrust into the spotlight. After Barack Obama won the election, Palin became a firebrand political commentator, appearing frequently on conservative news media, publishing several books, and even finding her place in pop culture, too (via Biography).

The former governor's polarizing take on certain hot-button issues is also partly credited with paving the way for Donald Trump, and the no-holds-barred approach that now dominates the Republican party. Palin announced her decision to run for a congressional seat in a lengthy Facebook post. Although she's a widely known name in the region and indeed the country at large, Palin's choice to re-enter politics 14 years after she initially gained prominence seemed predicated by chance.

As ABC News reported, Republican Don Young's seat suddenly became available after 49 years when he died unexpectedly during his term, leading to a special election being held, the results of which are finally known. Unfortunately for Palin, they may lead to her reconsidering her future political aspirations.