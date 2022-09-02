Why Rumors Are Swirling About The Today Show's Savannah Guthrie

Some seem to think that an uncomfortable moment between Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb during a segment on staying cool during a heatwave where Kotb said that Guthrie liked to sleep naked, which Guthrie said she didn't and rolled her eyes, showed that the two aren't as close off-screen as they seem to be on-screen, per The U.S. Sun. There was also an incident during a cooking show segment — cooking is something Guthrie has said is out of her comfort zone — where it seemed like Guthrie was annoyed with Kotb, via OK! Magazine. Then there was the time that Guthrie posted to Twitter a behind the scenes moment from a show where some think she was pointing out Kotb's not-so-great dancing, according to The Sun UK.

So when both Kotb and Guthrie were absent from the "Today" show at the end of August, it seemed like another signal of the alleged feud. And when Guthrie wasn't on-air for over a week, some fans started thinking that Guthrie was done with the show, per OK! magazine.

However, a source close to the show said the two women weren't on air because they were on vacation, and "there is no feud. None." And a source told Good Housekeeping that "It's unfortunate to see and hear rumors that are not based in reality. However, it's not bothersome because we have the truth on our side. Savannah and Hoda have blazed a trail by supporting one another and other women." And Guthrie's posted to Instagram a number of pics with her kids, including one at a water park, so the vacation angle seems to check out.