Why Rumors Are Swirling About The Today Show's Savannah Guthrie
If you've watched the AppleTV+ series "The Morning Show" with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, you might have recognized the parallels between the fictional show and the events of 2017 at NBC's "Today" show, when Matt Lauer was fired as anchor after sexual assault allegations came to light, per Cosmopolitan. Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb went on the air on November 29, 2017 to tell the American public, and the world, about what happened; Guthrie said, "As I'm sure you can imagine, we are devastated and we are still processing all of this." Kotb took over from Lauer's position as co-anchor alongside Guthrie, and the two remain co-anchors of "Today" while Guthrie is also NBC News chief legal correspondent and Kotb is also co-host of "Today with Hoda & Jenna."
While there's nothing as dramatic as the Lauer allegations and exit happening at the "Today" show now, some think there's drama brewing between Kotb and Guthrie. And there's even the theory that Guthrie might be leaving the show. Here's why.
Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb may be feuding
Some seem to think that an uncomfortable moment between Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb during a segment on staying cool during a heatwave where Kotb said that Guthrie liked to sleep naked, which Guthrie said she didn't and rolled her eyes, showed that the two aren't as close off-screen as they seem to be on-screen, per The U.S. Sun. There was also an incident during a cooking show segment — cooking is something Guthrie has said is out of her comfort zone — where it seemed like Guthrie was annoyed with Kotb, via OK! Magazine. Then there was the time that Guthrie posted to Twitter a behind the scenes moment from a show where some think she was pointing out Kotb's not-so-great dancing, according to The Sun UK.
So when both Kotb and Guthrie were absent from the "Today" show at the end of August, it seemed like another signal of the alleged feud. And when Guthrie wasn't on-air for over a week, some fans started thinking that Guthrie was done with the show, per OK! magazine.
However, a source close to the show said the two women weren't on air because they were on vacation, and "there is no feud. None." And a source told Good Housekeeping that "It's unfortunate to see and hear rumors that are not based in reality. However, it's not bothersome because we have the truth on our side. Savannah and Hoda have blazed a trail by supporting one another and other women." And Guthrie's posted to Instagram a number of pics with her kids, including one at a water park, so the vacation angle seems to check out.