Breaking's Nicole Beharie Talks Self-Care, Female Directors, And More - Exclusive Interview

When Deadline announced Nicole Beharie was signed on as a regular for Season 3 of Apple TV's "The Morning Show," YouTuber Jessie Woo replied via Twitter, exclaiming, "Whew!!! I believe in Nicole Beharie supremacy!" And this is definitely one type of influence we can get behind. With a coveted and steady presence in Hollywood, Beharie's breadth of roles leaves viewers simply wanting more.

You may have seen Beharie in lead roles in film and television cult favorites "Miss Juneteenth" and "Sleepy Hollow" or in integral supporting roles in award-winning drama series like "Scenes From a Marriage" and "Black Mirror" (via IMDb). Regardless, whatever character Beharie tackles, she does so in a way that enthralls us in the present and disarms the audience so her character gains our trust.

One of her latest roles, starring opposite John Boyega in the thriller "Breaking," is no different. The thriller is based on a true story about a Marine veteran who in 2017 held up and threatened to bomb a Wells Fargo in Georgia after not receiving disability checks from Veterans Affairs, resulting in emotional and financial distress (via the Los Angeles Times). One of those hostages depicted in the real-life-event-turned-movie is the bank's manager, Estel Valerie, played by Beharie.

While Boyega's unpredictable and tense character leaves us on the edge of our seats, Beharie levels out the chaos by channeling an emotional yet sharp character who almost acts as a vessel for how the audience would imagine their own escape in such a nightmare situation.

We sat down with Beharie to discuss her approach to the role, self-care in such an impassioned setting, working with female directors, and the lasting legacy of her late co-star Michael K. Williams.