90 Day Fiancé's Yara Zaya Shares Biggest Adjustments Living In America - Exclusive

While speaking to The List, the "90 Day Fiancé" couple discussed what some of the biggest changes have been since getting married. For Jovi Dufren, becoming a father was the biggest change by far, but Yara Zaya said everything changed so much so quickly she couldn't pick one thing. "I don't know," Zaya shared. "For me, everything is a big change. I moved to [a] new country, and having a husband, having a child, living in Louisiana."

Since moving from Ukraine to the US, adjusting to the culture has been a struggle for Zaya. One of the biggest challenges is navigating socially. She explained that she's had a hard time understanding when people mean what they say in the US.

"It was the biggest adjustment to understand the people, that here, [not] everybody is [honest]. In my country, people can be mean to you at first and then so nice to you when they get to know you. Here, everybody's so nice to you all the time, but they can hate you, and I never notice this," she said. Her husband joked, "Basically, you're saying everybody's fake here." However, Zaya answered she couldn't put it that simply or people wouldn't like it.