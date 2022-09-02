An OG Real Housewife Has Harsh Words For Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle is seemingly everywhere these days, with one major agenda item on her mind — trashing the royal family. From her revealing interview in The Cut, which prompted Nelson Mandela's grandson to issue a curt response, to the early episodes of her highly-anticipated podcast "Archetypes," the Duchess of Sussex has not held back in discussing her time as a working royal. Spoiler alert: She didn't love it.

Of course, these recent revelations are not the first time the mom of two has lashed out at her famous in-laws. Who will ever forget the (in)famous Oprah Winfrey interview in which we first got an inside look at the mind of Meghan post-Megxit?

Now, a "Real Housewives" cast member who has been around since the very beginning of the Bravo show's inception has some advice for the duchess.

It's fair to say that liquor mogul Bethenny Frankel has seen her fair share of controversy since first appearing on "The Real Housewives of New York" in 2008 (via Refinery29). Her most famous squabbles saw the Skinnygirl squaring off against longtime pal Jill Zarin and fellow castmate Carole Radziwill (via E News and Us Weekly).

Is Frankel one to hold a grudge? Not according to her. As far back as 2015, the reality star tweeted a quote about the futility of holding onto anger. And it's in that vein that the mom of one has something to say to the so-called Princess of Montecito.