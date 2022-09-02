An OG Real Housewife Has Harsh Words For Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle is seemingly everywhere these days, with one major agenda item on her mind — trashing the royal family. From her revealing interview in The Cut, which prompted Nelson Mandela's grandson to issue a curt response, to the early episodes of her highly-anticipated podcast "Archetypes," the Duchess of Sussex has not held back in discussing her time as a working royal. Spoiler alert: She didn't love it.
Of course, these recent revelations are not the first time the mom of two has lashed out at her famous in-laws. Who will ever forget the (in)famous Oprah Winfrey interview in which we first got an inside look at the mind of Meghan post-Megxit?
Now, a "Real Housewives" cast member who has been around since the very beginning of the Bravo show's inception has some advice for the duchess.
It's fair to say that liquor mogul Bethenny Frankel has seen her fair share of controversy since first appearing on "The Real Housewives of New York" in 2008 (via Refinery29). Her most famous squabbles saw the Skinnygirl squaring off against longtime pal Jill Zarin and fellow castmate Carole Radziwill (via E News and Us Weekly).
Is Frankel one to hold a grudge? Not according to her. As far back as 2015, the reality star tweeted a quote about the futility of holding onto anger. And it's in that vein that the mom of one has something to say to the so-called Princess of Montecito.
Bethenny Frankel urges Meghan Markle to be like Elsa
Taking to her podcast, "Just Be With Bethenny Frankel," the Bravo star weighed in on Meghan Markle continuing to gripe about her royal in-laws. "She's very much like a Housewife in that she can't stop talking about the very thing that she wants to be irrelevant," the New York native said (via Us Weekly).
Frankel went on to opine that if the Duchess of Sussex really wants to extricate herself from the royal family, she should stop harping on all the drama that went on during that difficult period of her life.
The star couldn't have been more direct when she then said to Meghan, "When you leave the royal family, leave the royal family. You learned something, you said it, we heard you. And [still] in every single interview you do you're talking about the royal family." In true Bethenny fashion, she then hilariously advised the royal to let it go Elsa-style.
In her view it's the only way for the controversial royal to move on and have a brighter future. Whether the duchess will actually follow the "RHONY" star's advice remains to be seen.