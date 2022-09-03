How The BBC Is Attempting To Make Up For Princess Diana's Infamous 1995 Interview

Princess Diana's 1995 bombshell interview with BBC journalist Martin Bashir shocked the world. During the sit-down, Diana shared details about her troubled marriage to Charles, Prince of Wales, with a candidness that had rarely been seen by a royal family member. "Well, there were three of us in the marriage, so it was a bit crowded," she infamously explained, alluding to Charles' on-going relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles.

After the interview aired, Queen Elizabeth wrote to Charles and Diana, ordering them to divorce, per the BBC, leading Diana to immediately regret her actions. "She said, 'Simone, I never wanted to divorce Charles. I always loved him,'" her friend, Simone Simmons, told the Mirror.

In 1997, Diana tragically died in Paris, and in 2021, it was revealed that Bashir had used "deceitful behavior" to secure the interview, including falsifying bank statements to convince Diana to join him on-camera, per NBC News. The report by Lord Dyson also stated that the BBC fell short of "high standards of integrity and transparency." Diana's sons, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, immediately lashed out at Bashir and the BBC.

"What saddens me most, is that if the BBC had properly investigated the complaints and concerns first raised in 1995, my mother would have known that she had been deceived," William said in a video statement. "She was failed not just by a rogue reporter, but by leaders at the BBC who looked the other way rather than asking the tough questions."

Now the BBC is trying to make amends in honor of the 25th anniversary of Diana's death.