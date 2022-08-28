Why William And Harry Definitely Won't Be Together On The Anniversary Of Diana's Death

It seems nearly impossible to imagine now, but there was a time when Prince William and Prince Harry issued joint statements. In January of 2017, the Duke of Cambridge and his younger brother announced how they would commemorate the death of their beloved mother, Princess Diana, on the 20th anniversary of her tragic accident. The statement was shared via Twitter, saying in part about the Princess of Wales, "the time is right to recognize her positive impact in the U.K. and around the world with a permanent statue. Our mother touched so many lives. We hope the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on her life and her legacy" (via Vogue).

The statue was later installed to mark what would have been Diana's 60th birthday in July of 2021, with the brothers unveiling the long-anticipated tribute to their mom together (via BBC). But by then, Harry had married Meghan Markle and moved to Montecito, California, saying goodbye to his official role within the royal family. Needless to say, tensions between William and the Duke of Sussex were running high, with a source reportedly saying the future king of England didn't even want to attend the ceremony following that interview his brother gave to Oprah Winfrey (via InStyle).

Now, as the 25th anniversary of Diana's death is upon us, how the two princes will mark the occasion looks very different than it did just five years ago.