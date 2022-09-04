Fans Told The List Their Favorite Athletic Clothing Brand - Exclusive Survey

Exercise — for many — can feel like such a daunting task. Vignettes of running the dreaded mile in elementary school while growing up with advertisements of grocery store magazines urging women to lose weight are amongst the childhood flashes that live in many minds rent-free. But, luckily, there are so many different types of exercise that people thoroughly enjoy based on their interests. Whether it's barre class, pilates, or swimming, dopamine levels are sure to be poppin' off the charts — all it takes is finding the right workout for you.

Whatever your favorite form of exercise may be, it's important that you feel comfortable and secure in what you're wearing while your body is in motion. Perhaps the priority of feeling both cozy and confident is a reason why the athletic clothing industry is such a booming one. According to Statista, the sports apparel industry all around the globe continues to increase, and is predicted to do so for years to come.

After all, with Forbes reporting that athleisure has solidified its mark in the fashion industry, the sportswear brands to choose from are far and wide. That's why The List surveyed readers on their favorite big-name athletic brands, and the rankings of the options may come as a surprise.