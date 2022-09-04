Donald Trump Makes A Startling New Claim About The FBI Raid Of Mar-A-Lago

The now-infamous FBI raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence is nearly a month old as of this writing. In that time, Trump himself has responded with a number of accusations and claims, some of them contradictory. Per MSNBC, the former president has variously accused the FBI of not asking for the documents in the first place, then of planting evidence and of staging a photo of classified documents to make him look careless. He declared that he had already declassified the documents, and petitioned a Florida court to appoint a "special master" to determine whether the seized papers can be used by the Department of Justice.

Trump also expressed outrage over the government agents' search of his residence other than his office and storage room. He railed about the FBI "rummaging" through his wife's closet (via Newsweek), which reportedly sent the former first lady shopping for new undergarments after the raid because she couldn't bear the thought of wearing the ones that had been touched. In the newest chapter of the saga, Trump is now claiming yet another invasion of his family's privacy.

On September 3, the former president visited Pennsylvania to speak at a rally promoting Republican Senate candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano. As tweeted in this clip, Trump said the FBI "even did a deep and ugly search of the room of my 16-year-old son, leaving everything they touched in far different condition than it was when they started."