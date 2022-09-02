The Eyebrow-Raising Reason Melania Trump Went Shopping After The Mar-A-Lago Raid
Almost a month after the FBI raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, we are still talking about two things. For one, former first lady Melania Trump's closet was searched, and who hasn't seen a meme or a trending tweet on that topic? Even her step-son Donald Trump Jr. shared a bewildering meme about Melania's underwear. Oh, and secondly, those documents. But back to the former model's closet.
That his wife's personal belongings were part of the FBI raid seemed to greatly anger the former president, with Trump taking to Truth Social to blast law enforcement officials for "rummaging" around in Melania's wardrobe, and accusing them of leaving its contents a "mess" (via Newsweek and Business Insider).
For her part, sources told CNN that the 52-year-old was not as upset about what went down in her closet, although she felt "annoyed" by the situation.
As it turns out, the potential second-time first lady may have actually been more than a little put off by the search, if you consider that she reportedly went shopping right after the headline-stealing raid.
Melania Trump didn't want to rewear undergarments the FBI agents touched
Most of us can relate to at least part of what a so-called "pal" told Radar about Melania Trump's reaction to having her belongings searched by the FBI. "Melania doesn't like the idea of strangers going rifling through her things," the source told the outlet, adding that no one knows who may have touched her underwear.
As such, the source claims the former first lady doesn't "feel comfortable" donning those drawers "every again." Indeed, the fashionista was dubbed a "germaphobe" even more so than Donald Trump.
As CNN reports, the former POTUS was indeed afraid of getting sick while in the White House and had described himself as a germaphobe prior to the pandemic. The Washington Post confirmed in 2017 that the GOP leader called the practice of shaking hands "barbaric."
Ultimately, sources confided to Radar that Melania "has already bought new underwear and thrown everything that has been contaminated away."
The good news? She can certainly afford to purchase fresh lingerie given the political wife's net worth of $50 million.