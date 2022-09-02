The Eyebrow-Raising Reason Melania Trump Went Shopping After The Mar-A-Lago Raid

Almost a month after the FBI raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, we are still talking about two things. For one, former first lady Melania Trump's closet was searched, and who hasn't seen a meme or a trending tweet on that topic? Even her step-son Donald Trump Jr. shared a bewildering meme about Melania's underwear. Oh, and secondly, those documents. But back to the former model's closet.

That his wife's personal belongings were part of the FBI raid seemed to greatly anger the former president, with Trump taking to Truth Social to blast law enforcement officials for "rummaging" around in Melania's wardrobe, and accusing them of leaving its contents a "mess" (via Newsweek and Business Insider).

For her part, sources told CNN that the 52-year-old was not as upset about what went down in her closet, although she felt "annoyed" by the situation.

As it turns out, the potential second-time first lady may have actually been more than a little put off by the search, if you consider that she reportedly went shopping right after the headline-stealing raid.