Foot Traffic Data Shows The Most Popular Month Of The Year For Jared's Jewelry

A trip to a jewelry store isn't the same as a trip to the supermarket or a favorite clothing retailer. Nearly half of all jewelry purchases are inspired by a special occasion, according to the jewelry association The Plumb Club (via InStore Mag). So if you catch a friend or even your significant other in a jewelry store, take note because it might mean a birthday, holiday, or proposal is on the way.

In other cases, though, consumers hit up jewelry stores just to refresh their collections. Though not as quickly as fast fashion micro-trends, jewelry trends do change with time, often inspired by celebrities (recall the revival of Princess Diana's pearls) and high fashion styles. In other cases, people buy jewelry for themselves as a luxurious reward for achieving a personal goal.

No matter the motivation, seeing all the sparkly rings and necklaces perfectly lined up on a jewelry store counter just feels special — and you don't need to be in a swanky spot like New York City's Fifth Avenue to have your own "Breakfast at Tiffany's" moment. Many people visit local Jared's locations to get their diamond fix, and they tend to do it during one specific month of the year.