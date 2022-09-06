Is Mishael Morgan Really Leaving The Young And The Restless?

Mishael Morgan has become a staple of "The Young and the Restless" since first joining the soap as Hilary Curtis in 2013. She gained critical acclaim in the role of Hilary, earning herself two Daytime Emmy Award nominations (via Daytime Confidential). Unfortunately, the Hilary character was abruptly killed off in 2018, marking the end of Morgan's stellar run on "Y&R" (via Soaps In Depth). However, once a new regime took over the series, Morgan found her way back to Genoa City. This time, she stepped into the role of Amanda Sinclair, the identical twin sister of Hilary (via CBS).

Like Hilary, it didn't take long for Amanda to become romantically involved with Devon Hamilton (Bryton James). Besides Amanda and Devon's romance, Amanda's big storyline since joining revolved around a murder mystery involving her biological family. The plot culminated in her grandfather Sutton Ames (Jack Landron) facing charges for orchestrating the murder of her birth father after confessing (via Soaps.com). Sutton didn't want anyone to know about Hilary and Amanda Since then, Amanda hasn't been involved in much. She's often the side character for other power players like Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) to use as a sounding board.

If Amanda's sparse appearances on "The Young and the Restless" weren't enough to worry fans, her name completely disappearing from the credits was. Thankfully for viewers, Morgan is making her status less ambiguous and providing an update.