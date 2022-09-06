Is Mishael Morgan Really Leaving The Young And The Restless?
Mishael Morgan has become a staple of "The Young and the Restless" since first joining the soap as Hilary Curtis in 2013. She gained critical acclaim in the role of Hilary, earning herself two Daytime Emmy Award nominations (via Daytime Confidential). Unfortunately, the Hilary character was abruptly killed off in 2018, marking the end of Morgan's stellar run on "Y&R" (via Soaps In Depth). However, once a new regime took over the series, Morgan found her way back to Genoa City. This time, she stepped into the role of Amanda Sinclair, the identical twin sister of Hilary (via CBS).
Like Hilary, it didn't take long for Amanda to become romantically involved with Devon Hamilton (Bryton James). Besides Amanda and Devon's romance, Amanda's big storyline since joining revolved around a murder mystery involving her biological family. The plot culminated in her grandfather Sutton Ames (Jack Landron) facing charges for orchestrating the murder of her birth father after confessing (via Soaps.com). Sutton didn't want anyone to know about Hilary and Amanda Since then, Amanda hasn't been involved in much. She's often the side character for other power players like Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) to use as a sounding board.
If Amanda's sparse appearances on "The Young and the Restless" weren't enough to worry fans, her name completely disappearing from the credits was. Thankfully for viewers, Morgan is making her status less ambiguous and providing an update.
Mishael Morgan confirms she has not left The Young and the Restless
Despite winning the 2022 Daytime Emmy Award for Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Mishael Morgan has been fairly absent from "The Young and the Restless." Once her name disappeared from the credits, viewers questioned if she was still a part of the show or not. However, per Soap Hub, Morgan recently set the record straight on Twitter. When asked by a fan when she was coming back because they missed her, she responded, "I'll be back very soon." Unfortunately, Morgan's response is the only information circulating regarding a return to the show. There has been no official news about when Morgan (and Amanda) might reemerge in Genoa City.
Prior to Morgan confirming her eventual return to "The Young and the Restless," fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on her absence and the wild speculation surrounding it. One viewer, glad that Morgan spoke up, said, "I'm so glad that she said something. It was getting insane with how everyone thought she was gone and people were recasting her." Another fan addressed rumors surrounding Morgan's leave, tweeting, "People are adamant that she's pregnant too and gone in maternity leave. She's posted pics on IG. She's not pregnant."
Whenever Morgan eventually returns to set, there are plenty of hot storylines for her to jump into. She could help her best friend and jump into the Team Diane and Team Phyllis fight. Phyllis could use the help.