Peacock Adds Another Surprise Soap To Its Lineup With A Host Of Veteran Daytime Stars

"Days of Our Lives" fans were stunned when the long-running NBC soap opera announced that the show would be moving to Peacock on September 12. The move means that the sudser will no longer air on the network which it's called home for more than 55 years, as noted by Reader's Digest. Instead, new episodes will stream exclusively on the Peacock app. "Days of Our Lives" marks the first soap to move exclusively to streaming, but executive producer Ken Corday —–whose parents Ted and Betty Corday created the soap – recently reassured fans that this move isn't the end of the fan-favorite soap.

"The network always had the right to migrate the show exclusively to Peacock and now they've decided to do so, and we're excited," Corday said, per Soaps. "The bottom line is, this is the future. This is not the end of an era, it's the beginning of another era," he added, revealing that the change will allow the production the freedom to make some interesting changes going forward.

Meanwhile, fans who sign in to Peacock to watch the show will also be treated to more than 14,000 episodes of past seasons, and have access to another soap opera drama, which stars plenty of daytime TV favorites.