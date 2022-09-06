The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Reveal Which Character Fans Are Ready To Be Rid Of

Fans of "The Bold and the Beautiful" put up with a lot, but it seems like the show might have gone too far this time as fans are expressing their frustration with Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown).

Sheila's reign of terror began in 2021. At first, she claimed she didn't want any trouble and merely wanted to get to know her son, Dr. Finn (Tanner Novlan). However, as Sheila's stay in Los Angeles went on, her desire to become a part of her son's life grew more dangerous. Sheila tampered with Brooke Logan's (Katherine Kelly Lang) drink, using real champagne and causing her to relapse. If that wasn't heinous enough, Sheila took things a step further and shot not only Finn but also turned the gun on his wife Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Steffy survived the attack, but for many months everyone believed Finn to be dead (via Soaps In Depth).

Eventually, Finn's family learned that he was alive. His adopted mother, Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda), and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) rescued him from Sheila (via Soap Hub). In the weeks following Finn's rescue, Sheila's been on the run, using Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) to hide from the authorities (via Soap Central). After the countless crimes committed by Shiela, the Forrester family breathed a sigh of relief after learning that Sheila was dead. However, viewers know this to be incorrect, as Sheila is alive and well and sporting a clever disguise (via Soaps.com), and many fans are convinced she will never really be dead.