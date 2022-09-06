Why Meghan Markle Is Frustrated By The Narrative Surrounding Her Marriage

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has reached new heights with her "Archetypes" podcast on Spotify, as it debuted at the No. 1 spot in the U.S. and the U.K., according to Variety. The podcast is a part of a 2020 deal between Spotify and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, which is reportedly worth $30 million, per Forbes. The couple also have a big money deal with Netflix; the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently in the U.K. – here's how Meghan feels about being back – and Netflix cameras are likely in tow, per Express. Making the deals with Spotify and Netflix are a part of the Sussexes' work to become financially independent, which was one of their goals when they stepped back from royal duties in January 2020, Metro notes.

Before they were making news for their royal exit, Harry and Meghan made worldwide headlines with the news of their relationship. The two met on a blind date in 2016, and Meghan said that she may have known who Harry was in general, but she "didn't know much about him." All she was interested in finding out from the friend who set them up before they went out was, "Is he nice? Cause if he wasn't kind, it just didn't seem like it would make sense," she admitted. By October 2016, word of their relationship made the papers, and they've been a topic of conversation and interest ever since — but not always in a way that Meghan was happy about.