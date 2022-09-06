General Hospital's Maurice Benard Previews A Shocking September For Sonny

Ever since "General Hospital" mafia don Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) found himself washed downriver after a footbridge he was on collapsed, his life was never the same. He landed in the town of Nixon Falls with amnesia, thought his name was "Mike," and ended up falling in love with Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) who kept his true identity secret, per Soaps In Depth. After regaining his memory, Sonny was at first angry with Nina for keeping him from his family, making them think he was dead. However, the memories of his simple life in Nixon Falls, as well as the love "Mike" felt for Nina, stayed with him and integrated into his personality. Thus, he and his wife Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) got divorced yet again.

According to Geeks, this story has caused fans to choose sides between those who want Sonny and Carly to get back together, and those who like the Sonny and Nina pairing, hoping to see him and Carly done for good. The split up of Carly and Sonny has also had a major impact on their son, Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell). Michael initially had Nina arrested for fraud for concealing the fact that Sonny was actually alive for months, and has successfully prevented her from seeing his son — her grandson, Wiley — indefinitely (per Soap Hub). Sonny and Nina's relationship continues to impact many of the characters.

Maurice Benard recently had an interesting tease for what's coming up.