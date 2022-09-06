Body Language Expert Says Only One Of The Sussexes Was Glad To Be Back In The UK
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, returned to the United Kingdom for a charity event this week (via Us Weekly). While the couple visited Harry's home country back in June for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, where they were met with a mostly positive reaction from the audience, this trip marked the first time Meghan has spoken at an event in the country since 2020.
"It is very nice to be back in the U.K.," the Duchess of Sussex said to the audience at the One Young World Summit in Manchester. "You are the future. But I would like to add to that that you are also the present. You are the ones driving the positive and necessary change needed across the globe now in this very moment. And for that, I'm so grateful to be in your company today."
The couple is currently doing a charity tour through the United Kingdom and Germany, where they flew commercial, just as they did to attend the Platinum Jubilee (via Elle). While Meghan spoke of excitement upon returning to the United Kingdom, a body language expert found that the feeling wasn't mutual amongst the couple.
A body language expert felt Harry seemed a bit uncomfortable upon returning
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, returned to the United Kingdom for the One Young World Summit in Manchester on Monday, which marked their first working visit together since they chose to step away from their royal duties in 2020, People noted. Meghan gave the keystone speech that evening, even making Harry blush at one point. While the presence of Meghan and Harry was met with applause by attendees of the summit, a body language expert found that one of the Sussexes was not as thrilled to be there.
According to the Daily Mail, body language expert Judi James found a few interesting moments between Meghan and Harry. "From her stunning scarlet outfit to her giggles, long blinks, and nose-wrinkles as she referenced him, Meghan's performance last night looked like a small love letter to Harry," James shared.
She added that Harry seemed to feel a little less comfortable. "His anxiety rituals were frequent, suggesting a desire to self-reassure as he touched his clothing and checked his tie several times," James said. "Harry himself appeared much more ill at ease on his return to the UK, responding by looking down and then upward with what looked like a sigh."