Body Language Expert Says Only One Of The Sussexes Was Glad To Be Back In The UK

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, returned to the United Kingdom for a charity event this week (via Us Weekly). While the couple visited Harry's home country back in June for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, where they were met with a mostly positive reaction from the audience, this trip marked the first time Meghan has spoken at an event in the country since 2020.

"It is very nice to be back in the U.K.," the Duchess of Sussex said to the audience at the One Young World Summit in Manchester. "You are the future. But I would like to add to that that you are also the present. You are the ones driving the positive and necessary change needed across the globe now in this very moment. And for that, I'm so grateful to be in your company today."

The couple is currently doing a charity tour through the United Kingdom and Germany, where they flew commercial, just as they did to attend the Platinum Jubilee (via Elle). While Meghan spoke of excitement upon returning to the United Kingdom, a body language expert found that the feeling wasn't mutual amongst the couple.