How Meghan Made Harry Blush During The One Young World Summit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are in the midst of another trip to the United Kingdom. After visiting for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in June, the couple is now in Manchester so that Meghan can make the keynote speech at the One Young World summit. Meghan has been connected to the youth-based charity for years, according to People, and in 2014 and 2016, she served as a counselor at One Young World summits.

In front of 2,000 people at Bridgewater Hall, Meghan — dressed in a red ensemble — told the crowd that it was "very nice to be back in the U.K," per Town & Country. She also talked about her work with One Young World and why it is so important to her. "You are the future," Meghan explained. "But I would like to add that you are also the present. You are the ones driving the positive and necessary change needed across the globe now in this very moment. And for that I'm so grateful to be in your company today."

Meghan and Harry were greeted with cheers when they were first introduced, and some watching the duchess's speech pointed out that Harry seemed to be blushing at one point during his wife's remarks.