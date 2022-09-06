Former Royal Staffer Reveals The Sweet Invitation He Received From Prince Harry

Grant Harrold was a butler for Prince Charles from 2004 to 2011, per Hello!. Harrold even helped found, in connection with Blenheim Palace, The Royal School of Butlers. About his experience as a butler with the royal family, he told Slingo "in the world of being a butler, seven years of having somebody in your house living with you, it's quite intense."

He also revealed how he felt that Princess Diana did well in helping her kids grow up with more normal lives with an anecdote about Prince Harry. Harrold said that early in his time there, he was off-duty and needed to go to the house when he "bumped into Prince Harry." Harry then took the time to check in with Harrold to see if his "house was comfortable," and even extended an invitation to eat with him, saying, "'Have you got food? We're going to have a takeaway, do you want to come for a takeaway?'"

Harrold said that he didn't take Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex up on his offer of food, but sat and chatted with them. Throughout the years that Harrold worked for the royal family, he told Slingo that Prince William and Prince Harry went to the same pubs as him and they even shared some of the same friends over the years. And in what might be contrary to some rumors, Harrold confirmed that at least for himself, "I never ever, ever, had a cross word from the Royal family."