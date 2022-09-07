What The FBI Found At Mar-A-Lago Might Have Trump In More Trouble Than Ever

Some of the documents taken by FBI investigators from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence contained information so top-secret that only the president and certain members of the cabinet would be authorized to see them, according to the Washington Post. Specifically, the news outlet reports that one document described a foreign country's military capabilities, including its nuclear weapons capabilities. The document in question is just one of over 300 documents that the FBI has obtained from Trump's Florida home and private club this year.

For a person who is no longer president and therefore no longer authorized access, let alone ownership, of such classified information to have such documents at their private residence is unprecedented. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence is the governing body responsible for determining how much potential harm was created by the removal of such classified documents from government custody, and is currently doing a risk assessment on the subject.

A lawyer representing Donald Trump, Christopher Kise, laments the fact that details about the documents' contents are being leaked to the public, saying that such leaks "continue with no respect for the process nor any regard for the real truth. This does not serve well the interests of justice."