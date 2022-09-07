Kathy Griffin's Latest Tweet Is A Master Class In Divisiveness

Kathy Griffin is no stranger to controversy to put it mildly. Her most notably-divisive stunt nearly got her "erased," according to the comedian's 2017 interview with The New York Times.

Indeed, no one will soon forget how Griffin once shared a photograph of herself holding a model of former president Donald Trump's severed head. The prank cost the lung cancer survivor her long-running gig as co-host of CNN's New Year's Eve show, and led to a Secret Service investigation. While the star seemed upset by how far-reaching the consequences of taking the shocking photo were at the time, one has to wonder if Griffin has learned anything from the incident given her highly-alienating latest tweet.

Just a month after adding a new name to her burn book by dissing Joe Rogan's fans, the famous redhead is back to opine on voting and people's reactions range from enraged to appreciative of the comic's take.