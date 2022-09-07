Kathy Griffin's Latest Tweet Is A Master Class In Divisiveness
Kathy Griffin is no stranger to controversy to put it mildly. Her most notably-divisive stunt nearly got her "erased," according to the comedian's 2017 interview with The New York Times.
Indeed, no one will soon forget how Griffin once shared a photograph of herself holding a model of former president Donald Trump's severed head. The prank cost the lung cancer survivor her long-running gig as co-host of CNN's New Year's Eve show, and led to a Secret Service investigation. While the star seemed upset by how far-reaching the consequences of taking the shocking photo were at the time, one has to wonder if Griffin has learned anything from the incident given her highly-alienating latest tweet.
Just a month after adding a new name to her burn book by dissing Joe Rogan's fans, the famous redhead is back to opine on voting and people's reactions range from enraged to appreciative of the comic's take.
People take sides over Kathy Griffin's tweet
"If you don't want a Civil War, vote for Democrats in November. If you do want Civil War, vote Republican," Kathy Griffin tweeted Tuesday, September 6, 2022, with the post being retweeted and liked thousands of times at time of writing.
Top reactions included one person who perceived the "My Life on the D-List" star's tweet as "threatening." "First, Kathy Griffin threatens to assassinate President Trump with her ISIS-inspired photo. Now, she's threatening a Civil War if Republicans win this November," conservative Scott Presler replied.
Many other Twitter users also perceived Griffin's strong words as "threatening." Some even called for the social platform to suspend her account as it did for Donald Trump. And someone else called the post "reckless." Finally, many critics commented that what she said amounted to voter intimidation.
But other Twitter users defended Griffin's tweet by saying she was actually pointing out that Republicans want to incite violence if they don't win in upcoming elections. And Griffin shared a tweet that noted her words were being misconstrued, and commented about her original viral tweet, "It's not a threat, it's an observation." "Thank you," the controversial star said.