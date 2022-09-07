Dinner Party People Star Lizzy Mathis' Dream Guest List Has Some Big Names - Exclusive

Let's get real: For most of us, throwing a dinner party means grilling up a bunch of burgers with a handful of friends, followed by a few rounds of Cards Against Humanity if we're feeling really organized. But at some point or another, most of us have probably dreamed of throwing a truly fabulous party, where all your favorite people — perhaps some you've only admired from afar — enjoy a sumptuous feast, amazing drinks, and memorable décor, all while immersed in scintillating conversation.

Despite being a busy entrepreneur, chef, and mom of three young children, Lizzy Mathis has actually done this — many times. Her new show on Tastemade, "Dinner Party People," follows her as she visits a diverse set of party hosts, each hosting a party with its own distinctive theme, menu, and entertainment, as Mathis contributes her own culinary and decorative touches. But as she joins the varied celebrations thrown by everyone from a biker on a ranch to a gay ballroom host, one can't help wondering what her own dream party would look like. In an exclusive interview, she told us all about it — and revealed her surprising guest list.