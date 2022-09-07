Nicole Beharie's Reason For Working With Female Directors Is So Empowering - Exclusive

Since her movie debut in the 2008 drama "American Violet," actor Nicole Beharie's filmography has only gotten more impressive as time passes. Whether she was opposite Chadwick Boseman in the Jackie Robinson biopic "42," a fan favorite in "Sleepy Hollow" before leaving after three seasons, or a first-time mother in the semi-horror Prime Video series "Solos," Beharie has been letting her work do the talking.

This past month alone, Beharie has had two movies come out (released on the same day), playing prominent roles in both. In "Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.," she plays an Atlantean first lady of an up-and-coming mega church, and in "Breaking," she stars opposite John Boyega in the true story of a veteran who holds up a bank after not receiving payments from Veterans Affairs.

During an exclusive interview with The List, Beharie discussed everything from her approach to the role of bank-manager-turned-hostage to having a steadfast self-care routine to why she consistently works with women directors in project after project. After all, Statista reported that in 2021, approximately only 22% of directors in the United States were women, a 1% increase from the year prior. Beharie told us how she sees working with women not necessarily as an "intentional" choice but as one that is aligned with her love of "risks."