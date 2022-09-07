Why Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth's Hiking Trip Led To An Explosive Conversation Among Fans
When it comes to being a part of the Duggar family, made famous by the TLC reality shows "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On," causing a stir online seems to come with the last name.
Some of the controversies online are mild. One topic that seems to get people talking is the strict dress code the Duggar girls must abide by (via Showbiz Cheat Sheet). While they were forced to wear only skirts and dresses growing up, some of the elder daughters, like Jinger Vuolo and Jill Dillard, have chosen to wear pants now that they are married and living life outside of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's compound. Jinger was the first Duggar to break the rule and a few of her sisters followed along.
Other controversies are more intense, like patriarch Jim Bob's run for Arkansas State Senate, where his political and social beliefs were plastered all over the place. He made his campaign centered around pro-life, pro-gun, and pro-family ideology (per E! News). However, his political dreams were crushed, as he lost his election.
Now, another Duggar is causing a stir, and fans online can't stop talking about it.
Joy-Anna's husband has fans talking
Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth, one of the family's daughters who is now married and a mother of two, recently faced an explosive argument online between "Counting On" fans.
Joy-Anna, her husband Austin Forsyth, and their kids went on a four-mile hike with a group of friends over the weekend. However, a picture posted to her Instagram account created a stir she might not have been expecting. She posted a photo with the innocent caption, "4-mile hike in the National Forest this evening with friends!" However, the image showed something shocking. Austin was seen with a gun in the photo, right next to the pair's 4-year-old son. Per the Reddit board dedicated to the family, viewers were not happy with the photo.
One commenter wrote, "Why did he take [a] gun hiking? What was he expecting to see on this hike?" Another added, "He looks like a hitchhiker about to take someone hostage."
As of now, it doesn't appear that Joy-Anna responded to the comments directed at her husband's choice to carry a gun on a hike.