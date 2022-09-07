Insiders Tell 'The True Story' About The Royal Rift Between William And Harry

The royal family has been in the headlines as of late thanks to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's trip across the pond to England and Germany. The biggest news out of the United Kingdom seems to be about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, even though there's a new British Prime Minister. Many royal watchers continued to be obsessed with the "feud" between Harry and his brother, Prince William. Starting September 3, royal reporters have been in a frenzy because William and Catherine and their children have made a big change, moving into Adelaide Cottage near Windsor Castle, and very close to Harry and Meghan's U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage. According to the New York Post, the royals have "snubbed" Harry and Meghan, despite the couple staying close by.

But Yahoo! News U.K. royal editor Omid Scobie is bringing the heat with his latest article, and he has receipts. In Scobie's column, he noted the many negative headlines reporting that William and Catherine are ignoring the Sussexes. The royal expert writes, "If you follow the royal beat primarily for the tea (and I don't mean the queen's morning pot of Assam), then this might be the kind of content you signed up for. But just how reliable is the alleged intel?"

Scobie brings a bombshell report from royal insiders that tells "the true story" about the royal rift between William and Harry.