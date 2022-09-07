Insiders Tell 'The True Story' About The Royal Rift Between William And Harry
The royal family has been in the headlines as of late thanks to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's trip across the pond to England and Germany. The biggest news out of the United Kingdom seems to be about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, even though there's a new British Prime Minister. Many royal watchers continued to be obsessed with the "feud" between Harry and his brother, Prince William. Starting September 3, royal reporters have been in a frenzy because William and Catherine and their children have made a big change, moving into Adelaide Cottage near Windsor Castle, and very close to Harry and Meghan's U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage. According to the New York Post, the royals have "snubbed" Harry and Meghan, despite the couple staying close by.
But Yahoo! News U.K. royal editor Omid Scobie is bringing the heat with his latest article, and he has receipts. In Scobie's column, he noted the many negative headlines reporting that William and Catherine are ignoring the Sussexes. The royal expert writes, "If you follow the royal beat primarily for the tea (and I don't mean the queen's morning pot of Assam), then this might be the kind of content you signed up for. But just how reliable is the alleged intel?"
Scobie brings a bombshell report from royal insiders that tells "the true story" about the royal rift between William and Harry.
Sources say William crossed a line with Harry
Yahoo! News royal expert Omid Scobie has a big scoop about the feud between Prince William and Prince Harry. Scobie reported that an insider to the royal family's dysfunction confessed, "There's a laughable effort to suggest the [Sussexes] have been shunned. The true story is, they never reached out to the Cambridges." But that's just the tip of the iceberg. Scobie noted a senior palace aide commented on the difference between the media reports and reality. The senior aide told Scobie, "Looking at [the coverage], you would be forgiven for thinking that certain family members have had a say in the matter. They have not."
According to the royal expert, a family friend said Harry hesitates about making up with his brother for a good reason. The family friend revealed, "What [Harry] is waiting for is accountability ... Many lines were crossed by William. He was at the centre of a number of painful moments, be it the actions of his own staff or turning his back when support was needed. It was a dark time and one that, so far, William has been unprepared to unpack." The friend added that William is "still waiting" for Harry to say he's sorry for airing the family laundry in public.
Most stories about William and Harry's feud report the brothers aren't making nice because of Harry's actions, but few sources have come forward about William's part in the tragic break.