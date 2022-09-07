The Historic Reason The Obamas Spent The Afternoon Back In The White House

"Barack and Michelle, welcome home," Joe Biden warmly greeted the former president and first lady on September 7 (per The Washington Post). It was the first time that the Obamas had entered 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue together since their departure in 2017, and the crowd was delighted to welcome them back, honoring the duo with a standing ovation (per Forbes).

"It is great to be back," the former president told Biden — his vice president for eight years — along with the guests who were assembled to get a first look at the Obamas' official portraits (per The New York Times).

Realist painter Sharon Sprung executed the portrait of former first lady Michelle Obama, while photorealist painter Robert McCurdy produced the likeness of former president Barack Obama. "I want to thank Sharon Sprung for capturing everything I love about Michelle: her grace, her intelligence, and the fact that she's fine," the former president said, according to The New York Times. "And I want to thank Robert McCurdy for taking on a much more difficult subject."

Though the portraits were created by two painters with markedly different styles, both look more contemporary than the typical official portraits hanging on White House walls.