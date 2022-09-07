Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's UK Visit Reportedly Has Royal Staff In A Tizzy

The royal family might be fancier than the rest of us, but they still have plenty of family dysfunction. One of the most visible examples is Prince William and Prince Harry's feud. As Harry and his wife Meghan Markle visit the United Kingdom from September 3 through September 8, they are making headlines due to their proximity to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. William and Catherine's move to Windsor into Adelaide Cottage is only minutes from Harry and Meghan's Frogmore Cottage. Cue the drama.

Before the Sussexes even landed in the U.K., the headlines shouted that the Cambridges would be avoiding Meghan and Harry. Royal expert Christopher Andersen told Us Weekly, "It's going to be interesting in the next few days when Harry and Megan go to Europe, and they're gonna be playing royal hide and seek." Once Harry and Meghan were on British soil, the headlines didn't change, with The Toronto Sun reporting that the royal family had snubbed Harry and Meghan. In her August interview with The Cut, Meghan's observation about their return to Frogmore in June was poignant. "It was bittersweet, you know? Knowing none of it had to be this way," she said.

But Meghan and Harry's visit reportedly even had the royal staff in a tizzy.