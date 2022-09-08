Here's How You Can Stay At One Of The Queen's Private Residences

Earlier this year, amid her ongoing and highly-publicized mobility issues, reports emerged that the queen had permanently moved out of Buckingham Palace. Marie Claire confirmed Her Majesty was relocating to Windsor Castle, though she notably hadn't spent the night at Buckingham Palace since March 2020, choosing instead to reside in Windsor alongside her husband Prince Philip until he passed away in April 2021.

Moreover, the queen has been advised not to travel as much and will be predominantly working from home for the foreseeable future accordingly. As royal author Hugo Vickers explained to The Sunday Times: "Windsor is the place she loves. She has her memories with Prince Philip there, she has her ponies there and family nearby. It makes sense." In fact, Kate and William reportedly just moved to Windsor, too.

It makes sense Her Majesty is scaling back her royal duties, especially since recent photos of the queen have fans concerned for her health all over again. Moreover, as People notes, she met the new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, at her home in Balmoral, Scotland, rather than travelling back to London as normal. The queen has an expansive property portfolio but Sandringham Estate remains especially close to her heart, and now fans can get a little taste of what it's like to live there too.