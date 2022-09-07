Recent Photos Of The Queen Have Fans Concerned For Her Health All Over Again

Queen Elizabeth has been through a lot in the past couple years. The 96-year-old monarch battled COVID-19 in February 2022, per the BBC, and buried the love of her life, her husband, Prince Philip, in April 2021 (via NPR). That's not to mention the headache of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle defecting from the royal family in 2020.

Through it all, she's tried to carry on as usual, but the queen's health problems are affecting her royal duties, including preventing her from attending a few recent events like the opening of Parliament (via CBC). Buckingham palace released a statement in May. "The Queen continues to experience episodic mobility problems," it read (via Insider).

In June, Elizabeth celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, commemorating her 70-year reign. Her Majesty was present for the opening ceremony, Trooping the Color, but, instead of taking the salute from 1,500 officers and soldiers on the ground as she has always done, the queen took the salute from the balcony of Buckingham Palace (via NBC News).

In later Jubilee events, the queen had to miss important parts of her Platinum Jubilee by skipping both the Service of Thanksgiving and the Epsom Derby.

Now there is a resurgence of concern about Elizabeth's health.