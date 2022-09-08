Royal Fans Are On Edge Over Buckingham Palace's Alarming Statement On The Queen's Health

Queen Elizabeth's health has been on the decline for quite some time. As the monarch continues to cancel public appearances, most recently appointing Liz Truss as the new prime minister from her estate in Balmoral, Scotland instead of Buckingham Palace for the first time in history, now, new heartbreaking news about her health has emerged.

A statement from the Palace was shared Thursday morning that has royal fans on the edges of their seats. "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral," the institution said.

The statement went on to convey another red flag about the long-reigning Queen's health, noting that Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles were traveling to Balmoral (via People).

Could the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall be on their way to say goodbye?