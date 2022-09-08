Royal Fans Are On Edge Over Buckingham Palace's Alarming Statement On The Queen's Health
Queen Elizabeth's health has been on the decline for quite some time. As the monarch continues to cancel public appearances, most recently appointing Liz Truss as the new prime minister from her estate in Balmoral, Scotland instead of Buckingham Palace for the first time in history, now, new heartbreaking news about her health has emerged.
A statement from the Palace was shared Thursday morning that has royal fans on the edges of their seats. "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral," the institution said.
The statement went on to convey another red flag about the long-reigning Queen's health, noting that Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles were traveling to Balmoral (via People).
Could the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall be on their way to say goodbye?
Other royal family members are gathering to be with the Queen
If there is any doubt that Queen Elizabeth's health is of major concern to the royal family, the announcement from Buckingham Palace that in addition to the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall being summoned to Balmoral where Her Majesty is currently summering, Prince William also plans to travel to the Scottish estate.
Not only is the Duke of Cambridge, the second-in-line-for-the-throne royal, and his father, the heir, on their way to see the monarch, but Prince Andrew is confirmed to be traveling to his mother as well.
Meanwhile, today marks the first day of school for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, so the Duchess of Cambridge is staying in Windsor at this time, according to royal correspondent Matt Wilkinson's Twitter feed.
There's no news on whether the Princess Royal is with her mother, but we have learned that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are currently on the continent, will be heading to Balmoral as well (via NBC News).
For her part, Liz Truss has expressed that the UK is deeply concerned about the Queen. And royal fans have flocked en masse to Twitter to share their worries for the beloved royal, with one person tweeting what "a wonderful woman" the monarch is.