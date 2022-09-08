Royal Family Members Prove How Serious The Queen's Status Is
Following a year of mobility issues and health problems, Buckingham Palace has released a statement that Queen Elizabeth II is currently under "medical supervision" (via BBC News). "Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended that she remain under medical supervision," the statement read, adding that she was "comfortable" at her Scottish estate of Balmoral.
Despite the queen having missed many events this year due to her health, the reaction by British media has suggested that this statement carries significant weight. The BBC has suspended its usual afternoon schedule to cover the news (via Deadline), while other channels like ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5, and Sky News have done the same. Viewers also noted how the BBC's news reporters are dressed in black which is part of the Operation London Bridge protocol – the plan in place for the monarch's death.
In addition to that, several of her immediate family members have made their way to Balmoral — including her eldest son and heir Charles, Prince of Wales.
All the queen's children have made the journey to Balmoral
Described as a "serious situation" by ITV New's royal editor Chris Ship on Twitter, he confirmed that all four of Queen Elizabeth II's children were by her side at Balmoral. Many journalists came to the same conclusion about the queen's health once it was revealed that Charles, Prince of Wales, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall had made their way to the Scottish estate. The Daily Mail's royal editor Rebecca English called their journey to be with the monarch a "worrying development" on Twitter, later adding that "this is as grave as it gets, I am so sorry to say."
As Gloucestershire Live reports, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge; Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex; Sophie, Countess of Wessex; and Prince Andrew, Duke of York flew to Scotland following the news. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, reportedly canceled an appearance at the WellChild Awards in London following the news. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be traveling to Scotland," a spokesperson for the couple said (via Metro).
British politicians have shared their concern of the monarch's health
As Queen Elizabeth II's immediate family gathered with the monarch in Balmoral, words of concern started to flood in from British leaders in politics and other important figures. "The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime," the new British Prime Minister Liz Truss wrote on Twitter. "My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."
Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair called the news "deeply concerning" on Twitter, as did former British Prime Minister David Cameron, who tweeted, "I send my heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family at this worrying time."
It is yet unclear when other members of the queen's family will make their way to Scotland. Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, is most likely with her children seeing as they returned to school this week for a new term (via BBC News).