Royal Family Members Prove How Serious The Queen's Status Is

Following a year of mobility issues and health problems, Buckingham Palace has released a statement that Queen Elizabeth II is currently under "medical supervision" (via BBC News). "Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended that she remain under medical supervision," the statement read, adding that she was "comfortable" at her Scottish estate of Balmoral.

Despite the queen having missed many events this year due to her health, the reaction by British media has suggested that this statement carries significant weight. The BBC has suspended its usual afternoon schedule to cover the news (via Deadline), while other channels like ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5, and Sky News have done the same. Viewers also noted how the BBC's news reporters are dressed in black which is part of the Operation London Bridge protocol – the plan in place for the monarch's death.

In addition to that, several of her immediate family members have made their way to Balmoral — including her eldest son and heir Charles, Prince of Wales.