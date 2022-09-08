Days Of Our Lives' Billy Flynn Has A Technology Lesson For His Co-Stars As Soap Moves To Peacock
"Days of Our Lives" is officially moving to Peacock after more than 55 years on NBC, per Reader's Digest. The iconic soap opera will begin streaming exclusively on the app on September 12, and fans will have to subscribe to Peacock to watch brand new episodes of the sudser. The show announced the big news in early August, telling fans that this was an exciting move that helps ensure that the soap would have a long future. "The bottom line is, this is the future. This is not the end of an era, it's the beginning of another era," executive producer Ken Corday stated of the transition (via Soaps).
Since announcing the move, many "Days of Our Lives" fan-favorite actors have been promoting the show and encouraging fans to transition to Peacock to watch upcoming episodes. Stars like Deidre Hall, Peter Reckell, Greg Vaughan, Camila Banus, Robert Scott Wilson, and Stephen Nichols have all filmed promos detailing the move.
Now, two of the soap's longest-running and most beloved actors are revealing just how easy it is to stream "Days of Our Lives" on Peacock, with the help of soap star Billy Flynn.
Days of Our Lives' latest promo leaves fans smiling
Billy Flynn pops by to help the Hayes get Peacock TV!— Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 7, 2022
Stream #DaysofourLives exclusively on @PeacockTV beginning this Monday September 12th. A special $1.99 per month offer (for 12 months) is available now for a limited time. Terms apply. #Days pic.twitter.com/xEzXLr0Ghu
This week, "Days of Our Lives" released a brand new promo via Twitter that starred iconic duo Bill Hayes and Susan Seaforth Hayes (Doug and Julie Williams). In the cute and funny clip, actor Billy Flynn (Chad DiMera) is seen arriving to help the couple navigate the Peacock app so that they can stream the soap, per Soaps in Depth. However, the pair brush him off and reveal that they've already figured it all out. The Hayes explained to Flynn that it was all too easy to get the app set up.
Flynn looked a bit defeated to not be needed, and then claimed that he would go help actress Suzanne Rogers (Maggie Horton) instead. Of course, Seaforth Hayes burst his bubble yet again when she revealed that Rogers was also already set up to stream the sudser. Flynn tried one more time, asking if John Aniston (Victor Kiriakis) needed help before he was told to give it up.
It seems that many of the fans also enjoyed the promo. "This is really cute!" one fan tweeted in response to the promo. "Billy is hilarious," another commented. "We all need to work together to keep this beautiful soap alive & well," a third fan wrote.
It appears that Peacock is doing everything they can to make it easy for people to navigate the app so they don't have to miss a moment of "Days of Our Lives."