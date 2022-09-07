The Big Peacock Move Has Days Of Our Lives Stars Saying The Same Thing

"Days of Our Lives" viewers are still getting used to the fact that the long-running soap opera is leaving its home on NBC and heading to Peacock on Sept. 12, 2022, per The Hollywood Reporter. The sudser made the big announcement in early August, giving viewers about a month's warning. The show has aired on NBC for more than 55 years, and many fans were split about the move to Peacock.

Following the big news, many of the cast and crew spoke out about leaving NBC, and it's all been positive feedback from them. "The network always had the right to migrate the show exclusively to Peacock and now they've decided to do so, and we're excited," said executive producer Ken Corday (via Soaps). "The bottom line is, this is the future. This is not the end of an era, it's the beginning of another era."

Corday went on to reveal that "Days of Our Lives" will now have longer episodes and be able to make some changes to spice up the series after the move, which they couldn't do under the constraints of network television.

Meanwhile, many of the show's biggest stars are now encouraging viewers to make the move to Peacock.