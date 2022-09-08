Is Prince Harry Really Visiting The Queen Without Meghan Markle?

Queen Elizabeth II's health has been declining over the last several months. According to ABC News, her condition has appeared to worsen over the last 24 hours. Now, her family is gathered by her side, including all four of her children, as she is under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle. The family has made it clear how serious the queen's status is.

Thankfully, Prince Harry is currently in the country. He was in London for the WellChild Awards, but has allegedly made the trip to Balmoral, the Daily Mail reports. However, it appears he is the only one from his family making the trip to be by the queen's side.

The Duke of Sussex has traveled to Scotland, royal expert Omid Scobie has learned from a source. That source shared that the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, will not be joining Harry or the rest of the royal family at this time.

Scobie took to Twitter to share the news that he found. "A source has shared an update stating that only Prince Harry has made the trip up to Balmoral," he wrote. "Like the Duchess of Cambridge (who is in Windsor with their three children), the Duchess of Sussex is staying back in England (but still not attending tonight's WellChild Awards)."

As he notes, it appears to be the biological family of the queen joining her during this time, with Kate Middleton and her children staying in Windsor.